Pet of the Week: Matilda

This week’s Pet of the Week from Saving the Animals Together is Matilda .

Matilda is 4.5-years-old. She is house and crate trained, up-to-date on shots, spayed and micro-chipped.

Matilda loves to chase birds in the yard. She also loves to play fetch and be with her people.

Sometimes she is stubborn, if she thinks it will get her way.

Matilda has basic training skills so she knows what “no” means.

She also knows what the commands of sit, stay and down mean. But Matilda needs some refreshing sometimes.

If there are treats involved she’s always a good listener.

Matilda does not like to share her food or bones though.

She likes other dogs that respect her personal space. But she needs some time to make sure they will be nice to her.

Matilda also doesn’t mind cats if they don’t mind her.

She needs a home with no small kids and an experienced owner.

If you are interested in Matilda or any of the other available animals, please visit the STAT website here or visit their Facebook page here.