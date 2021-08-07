Truck enthusiasts roll into the Hub City for a truck show

JACKSON, Tenn.– Monster trucks rolled into downtown Jackson Saturday for the 731 truck show.



People from across West Tennessee entered in their trucks or looked at them on display.

There were about 30 trucks in the show, and each attendee had the chance to win prizes in a raffle.

Event coordinators Jessie Ursery and Clifford Nathaniel said they wanted to bring a truck show to their hometowns and give the people there a chance to experience a big truck show.

“I’m all about my hometown. I moved off but it’s nothing for me to come back. I love seeing these guys have fun. I love seeing these guys get trophies,” Ursery said.

The 731 truck show plans to have a bigger event in October at the Jackson fairgrounds.