Warmer And Mostly Dry This Weekend

Saturday Morning August 7th:

After a break in the heat, the extreme heat could return into next week. We’ll again be under a very hot and humid airmass by Monday with middle 90’s returning by Wednesday when we may see heat advisories issued again. Rain chances are slim today and remain low on Sunday as well around 20%. The best chance for rain in the forecast will be on Monday and Tuesday, but those days we could also climb into the mid 90s. Find out just how hot it is going to get and when the best chances for rain showers and storms are in the forecast right here.

TODAY AND THE WEEKEND:

Highs should climb back into the upper 80s to low 90s for the upcoming weekend. Skies will start out mostly sunny each day but build into more of a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon and evening hours. Shower chances sit around 10% today and 20% tomorrow from some heat driven pop ups. Showers are not likely but somebody is going to get rained on in West Tennessee this weekend. The winds are expected to come out of the southwest most of the weekend and overnight lows will fall down into the low 70s. The heat index could reach the low 100s at times this weekend with the warmest weather expected Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK:

The heat will continue to climb into next week as southerly flow will continue to dominate our weather. This will allow temperatures to continue to rise as high as the mid 90s with a heat index over 100° due to the humid air mass that will be lingering across West Tennessee. Morning lows will only drop into the mid 70s for most of next week. The best chance for rain in the forecast is on Monday with chances sitting around 40%. Pop ups shower chances sit around 20% each day after Monday but significant rainfall or severe weather is not expected. But some heavy rain and lightning can be expected with any of the pop ups that do develop.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

