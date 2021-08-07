Woman whose flight was canceled wins $1 million scratch-off

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – When a Missouri woman’s flight ended up being canceled, it seemed her luck may have run out.

But as it turned out, good fortune was just around the corner.

Angela Caravella decided to kill some time by buying some scratch-off tickets at a supermarket – and one of them was worth $1 million.

Caravella says she “had a feeling something bizarre was going to happen” after her fight was scrubbed – so she bought a few scratch-offs to pass the time.

Caravella opted to take her money all at once, netting her a lump-sum payment of $790,000.