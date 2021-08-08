Additional information on the City of Jackson and Madison County’s Bicentennial Celebration

The City of Jackson and Madison County will celebrate its bicentennial with a year-long of events.

The events are free to the public.

The Bicentennial Celebration is set to kick off on August 14 at 2:00 p.m. and continue until August 13, 2022.

For more information on the celebration, visit the website here at https://jacksonmadison200.com/. Or for an event list, find that information here at https://jacksontn.com/bicentennial-commission-unveils-200-year-celebration-branding-and-event-schedule/ .

You can also find information on the Facebook page here at https://www.facebook.com/JacksonMadison200.