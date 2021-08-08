Bicentennial Celebration plans underway

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson and Madison County prepares for its Bicentennial Celebration.

The City of Jackson and Madison County is celebrating its bicentennial year. And to kick things off, on August 14 the city and county is hosting an all day event, right here in downtown Jackson.

“We want the entire community to come downtown to the Farmers Market and the Amp area. The celebration is going to start at 2 p.m. We have two music stages, it’s all family friendly and free to the community,” said Chairwoman for Bicentennial Project, Elaine Christian.

August 14 is the kickoff to year long celebrations. These events will commemorate 200 years of history culture and community.

“You know it’s 200 years of living in Jackson, of having dreams of the progress we’ve made, and we want to celebrate that,” Christian said.

The celebration includes something for everyone. Free admission to the Carnegie Museum, free yoga classes, and performances from several local artists.

“We want to leave a legacy for our children and grandchildren, about where we were at this point, how we did this celebration and then always looking towards the future,” Christian said.

This is a free and all day event. You don’t want to miss it!

“We are just excited about the opportunity and the place to be on August 14 at 2 o’ clock is downtown Jackson,” Christian said.

Now, August 14 kicks off a year of events. The city and county will be celebrating its history from Saturday, August 14, 2021 until August 13, 2022.

To learn more about the bicentennial events, you can visit our ‘Seen on 7‘ section of our website.