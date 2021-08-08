Services for Mr. Earl M. Shaw, Jr. age 61 will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 12 Noon at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery.

The public visitation for Mr. Shaw will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, from 12 Noon – 7:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. By the request of the Shaw Family there will not be any viewing after Tuesday.

The Live Webcast for Mr. Shaw, will begin on Wednesday at 11:55 A.M. C.S.T.

If you are viewing via Desktop, Laptop or IPad; log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com and go to his Obituary, click Photo/Video then click Play.

If you are viewing via Smartphone go to our website, click on his Obituary and click Media.

