Family and friends gather to remember the life of Bert Prentice

JACKSON, Tenn–Family and friends are remembering the life of a well known wrestling promoter.

Bert Prentice of Lexington passed away on Wednesday.

Prentice was a well known promotions manager, and manager of country and gospel stars and legends.

Many people who knew him visited the George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home Sunday.

The funeral will be held on Monday, August 9th at 11 A.M.

The funeral service is private but will be live streamed on the George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

Prentice will be buried at Browns Cemetery in Madison County.