Former Mississippi deputy accused in Dutch murder plot

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi sheriff’s deputy faces extradition to the Netherlands, where he is accused of taking part in a murder-for-hire plot in 2019.

Dutch authorities say William Lyle Johnson could face life in prison on charges of murder, assault and kidnapping.

Johnson, 34, was a deputy in Forrest County from 2017 to 2019.

Dutch officials say Swiss businessman Lukas Fecker hired American Justin Causey to threaten Thomas Schwarz with harm if he did not pay Fecker money.

Officials say Causey eventually hired Johnson to help with the plot.

Johnson says in a statement that he drove Causey and another man to Schwarz’s house on the day Schawrz died, but did not enter.