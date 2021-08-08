Sunflower Festival concludes in Huron

HURON, Tenn. — Today is the last day of the Sunset Valley Farms Sunflower Festival.

The festival was every Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Visitors had the opportunity to enjoy food, activities, live music, but most importantly beautiful sunflowers.

Although the Sunflower Festival is coming to an end, Sunset Valley Farms is preparing for their next on-going event, their annual Fall Festival.

Farmer Bryan Muetze says the Sunflower Festival was a success and he hopes it grows each and every year.

“It’s been a real great year for us, actually having this festival. Because most of the customers that come are new to us. It’s been a great response, they’ve really enjoyed it, other than the heat,” Muetze said.

To learn more about the Sunset Valley Farms and their Fall Festival, you can visit the ‘Seen on 7′ section of our website.