1 killed, 1 injured in ATV crash in Carroll County on Saturday
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — One person has been killed and another injured in an ATV crash in Carroll County.
Tennessee Highway Patrol says the ATV was going across a ditch onto Cherrywood Road Saturday around 11:15 p.m.
The vehicle overturned and landed on the passenger side.
THP says the passenger, 21-year-old Addison Pate, of McKenzie, was killed in the crash, according to the crash report.
