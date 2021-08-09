1 killed, 1 injured in ATV crash in Carroll County on Saturday

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — One person has been killed and another injured in an ATV crash in Carroll County.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says the ATV was going across a ditch onto Cherrywood Road Saturday around 11:15 p.m.

The vehicle overturned and landed on the passenger side.

THP says the passenger, 21-year-old Addison Pate, of McKenzie, was killed in the crash, according to the crash report.

