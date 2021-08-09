City to host workshop on bicycle, pedestrian, greenways master plan

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is giving residents the chance to share ideas during a workshop.

The city says it will be hosting a workshop as a part of the Bicycle, Pedestrian, and Greenways Master Plan.

The workshop will be on Aug. 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Ben Langford Meeting Room at City Hall, according to the release.

The city hopes residents will stop and share how they think bicycling and walking areas can be improved.

Beyond the workshop, the city says there is an interactive map and survey that will share comments and opinions.

