Jackson police cookout for local preschool kids

JACKSON, Tenn. — Officers with the Jackson Police Department treated kids to a day of grilling out and interactive fun on Friday, August 6.

1/4 Courtesy: Jackson Police Department

2/4 Courtesy: Jackson Police Department

3/4 Courtesy: Jackson Police Department

4/4 Courtesy: Jackson Police Department







Kids with Jackson Christian School’s preschool program enjoyed playing ball, hula hooping, and more at Campbell Street Church of Christ.

They were able to interact with a helicopter from the Aviation Unit, a Camaro from the Traffic Unit, and JPD’s latest F-150 from the Patrol Division.

Chief Julian Wiser says he was grateful for the opportunity to interact with the kids and build relationships.

