Jackson police cookout for local preschool kids
JACKSON, Tenn. — Officers with the Jackson Police Department treated kids to a day of grilling out and interactive fun on Friday, August 6.
Kids with Jackson Christian School’s preschool program enjoyed playing ball, hula hooping, and more at Campbell Street Church of Christ.
They were able to interact with a helicopter from the Aviation Unit, a Camaro from the Traffic Unit, and JPD’s latest F-150 from the Patrol Division.
Chief Julian Wiser says he was grateful for the opportunity to interact with the kids and build relationships.
