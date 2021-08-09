Mugshots : Madison County : 08/06/21 – 08/09/21 August 9, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/33Ajacion McKnuckles Ajacion McKnuckles: Criminal impersonation, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/33Amanda Lopez Amanda Lopez: Sexual battery, sexual battery by authority figure, statutory rape Show Caption Hide Caption 3/33Antwann Deberry Antwann Deberry: Theft of property under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 4/33Billy Bowman Billy Bowman: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 5/33Bobby Gaskins Bobby Gaskins: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/33Bobby Gills Bobby Gills: Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 7/33Brandy Garrison Brandy Garrison: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/33Carlee Meyers Carlee Meyers: Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/33Chad Parrott Chad Parrott: Driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 10/33Charles Cawthon Charles Cawthon: Burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 11/33Charles Howell Charles Howell: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 12/33Cordarious Person Cordarious Person: Simple possession/casual exchange, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/33Daniel Abujaber Daniel Abujaber: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/33Darius Chappell Darius Chappell: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/33Eric Sirmons Eric Sirmons: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/33Joshua Young Joshua Young: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/33Julia Smith Julia Smith: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 18/33Kelvin Owens Kelvin Owens: Aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 19/33Kevin Cathey Kevin Cathey: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 20/33Korlan Dunlap Korlan Dunlap: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 21/33Leon Bobbitt Leon Bobbitt: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 22/33Lisa Williams Lisa Williams: Simple possession/casual exchange, schedule V drug violations, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 23/33Mariah Landers Mariah Landers: Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 24/33Marquel Bowen Marquel Bowen: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 25/33Michael Turner Michael Turner: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 26/33Moises Cuevas Moises Cuevas: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 27/33Patrick Willis Patrick Willis: Possession of methamphetamine, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 28/33Paul Gillihan Paul Gillihan: Simple domestic assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 29/33Rashad McArthur Rashad McArthur: Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 30/33Robert Mcleod Robert Mcleod: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 31/33Roderick Sheffield Roderick Sheffield: Driving under the influence, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 32/33Toni Bennett Toni Bennett: Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 33/33Tracey Jones Tracey Jones: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/06/21 and 7 a.m. on 08/09/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter