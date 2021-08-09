Mugshots : Madison County : 08/06/21 – 08/09/21

1/33 Ajacion McKnuckles Ajacion McKnuckles: Criminal impersonation, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/33 Amanda Lopez Amanda Lopez: Sexual battery, sexual battery by authority figure, statutory rape

3/33 Antwann Deberry Antwann Deberry: Theft of property under $1,000

4/33 Billy Bowman Billy Bowman: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, reckless driving

5/33 Bobby Gaskins Bobby Gaskins: Driving on revoked/suspended license



6/33 Bobby Gills Bobby Gills: Disorderly conduct

7/33 Brandy Garrison Brandy Garrison: Aggravated assault

8/33 Carlee Meyers Carlee Meyers: Criminal impersonation

9/33 Chad Parrott Chad Parrott: Driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving

10/33 Charles Cawthon Charles Cawthon: Burglary



11/33 Charles Howell Charles Howell: Criminal trespass

12/33 Cordarious Person Cordarious Person: Simple possession/casual exchange, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

13/33 Daniel Abujaber Daniel Abujaber: Simple domestic assault

14/33 Darius Chappell Darius Chappell: Failure to appear

15/33 Eric Sirmons Eric Sirmons: Simple domestic assault



16/33 Joshua Young Joshua Young: Driving on revoked/suspended license

17/33 Julia Smith Julia Smith: Simple domestic assault

18/33 Kelvin Owens Kelvin Owens: Aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

19/33 Kevin Cathey Kevin Cathey: Violation of community corrections

20/33 Korlan Dunlap Korlan Dunlap: Failure to appear



21/33 Leon Bobbitt Leon Bobbitt: Failure to appear

22/33 Lisa Williams Lisa Williams: Simple possession/casual exchange, schedule V drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

23/33 Mariah Landers Mariah Landers: Aggravated domestic assault

24/33 Marquel Bowen Marquel Bowen: Vandalism

25/33 Michael Turner Michael Turner: Public intoxication



26/33 Moises Cuevas Moises Cuevas: Shoplifting/theft of property

27/33 Patrick Willis Patrick Willis: Possession of methamphetamine, driving on revoked/suspended license

28/33 Paul Gillihan Paul Gillihan: Simple domestic assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia

29/33 Rashad McArthur Rashad McArthur: Failure to appear, violation of probation

30/33 Robert Mcleod Robert Mcleod: Public intoxication



31/33 Roderick Sheffield Roderick Sheffield: Driving under the influence, open container law

32/33 Toni Bennett Toni Bennett: Criminal impersonation

33/33 Tracey Jones Tracey Jones: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations



































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/06/21 and 7 a.m. on 08/09/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.