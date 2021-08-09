TDOT says I-40 bridge safe, ready for travel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Hernando de Soto Bridge in Memphis has reopened.

On May 11, inspectors noticed a crack in the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River. Since then, crews have worked diligently to fix the problem.

“On July 31, the eastbound I-40 lanes were fully open to traffic. On Aug. 2, that following Monday, we opened the westbound lanes of the I-40 bridge,” said Nichole Lawrence, with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The work took crews under three months to fix the repairs, which was faster than predicted.

“There is three main aspects of your bridges. You have your superstructure, substructure, and your deck,” Lawrence said. “All of those different aspects of the bridge are inspected very thoroughly.”

To ensure the bridge was safe, crews made thorough inspections throughout the testing process.

“We inspected and found additional areas of concern that needed repairs. So we really got in there, all hands on deck, and got the bridge repaired,” Lawrence said.

Although there were additional repairs, crews say they are confident that the bridge is safe for travel.

“It’s human nature to have a little hesitancy, but that bridge is absolutely 100 percent safe, or we would have not reopened the bridge,” Lawrence said.

TDOT would like to ensure commuters that the bridge is safe and ready for travel.

You can stay up-to-date on traffic conditions through the TDOT SmartWay map.

