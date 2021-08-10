Adult, 2 juveniles arrested after shooting at east Jackson apartments

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have confirmed three people are in custody following a shooting Monday night at an east Jackson apartment complex.

Police say two juveniles and an adult are in custody.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at East Pointe Apartments on Daugherty Street around 6:50 p.m. Monday.

Police say two people were injured in the shooting. Police say their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers also found damage to vehicles and buildings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.

