Bonnaroo announces changes to attendance policy

A post on the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival Facebook page confirms an update to the attendance policy for this year’s festival.

Bonnaroo will now be requiring all attendees to either be fully vaccinated or have proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The post reads as follows:

The safety of our patrons and staff is our number one priority. As such a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend Bonnaroo 2021. Bonnaroo strongly encourages vaccination. The last day to receive the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson is Thursday, August 19th. For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of first entering Centeroo. Bonnaroo requests that unvaccinated individuals wear a mask at all times while on The Farm.

The 2021 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival takes place September 2-5 in Manchester, Tennessee.

