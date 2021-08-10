Mugshots : Madison County : 08/09/21 – 08/10/21

1/11 Jasmine Jarmon Jasmine Jarmon: Forgery

2/11 Aaron Mcavoy Aaron Mcavoy: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999/theft of motor vehicle

3/11 Bruce Barison Bruce Barison: Public intoxication

4/11 Charles Jackson Charles Jackson: Failure to appear

5/11 Frank Watkins Jr. Frank Watkins Jr.: Aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, violation of order of protection, misuse of 911



6/11 James Love James Love: Aggravated assault

7/11 Jones Jicarious Jones Jicarious: Vandalism

8/11 Laterrica Jones Laterrica Jones: Failure to appear

9/11 Ronnie Taylor Ronnie Taylor: Violation of probation

10/11 William Davis William Davis: Violation of order of protection



11/11 Xavier Clifton Xavier Clifton: Burglary of motor vehicle, theft of property under $1,000























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/09/21 and 7 a.m. on 08/10/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.