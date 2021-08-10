Mugshots : Madison County : 08/09/21 – 08/10/21 August 10, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/11Jasmine Jarmon Jasmine Jarmon: Forgery Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11Aaron Mcavoy Aaron Mcavoy: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999/theft of motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11Bruce Barison Bruce Barison: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11Charles Jackson Charles Jackson: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11Frank Watkins Jr. Frank Watkins Jr.: Aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, violation of order of protection, misuse of 911 Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11James Love James Love: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11Jones Jicarious Jones Jicarious: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11Laterrica Jones Laterrica Jones: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11Ronnie Taylor Ronnie Taylor: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11William Davis William Davis: Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11Xavier Clifton Xavier Clifton: Burglary of motor vehicle, theft of property under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/09/21 and 7 a.m. on 08/10/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter