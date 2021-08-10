Non-profit to invest $20,000 in grants for educators

JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders Education Foundation is investing $20,000 into West Tennessee’s educators.

The non-profit says the grants will come through the LEADS. Educator Grant program, and will go to educators whose projects help students Learn, Experience, Advocate, Dream, and Serve.

“The LEADS. Educator Grant embodies who we are as an organization. We are here to serve, advocate, and educate our members and allow them to dream of a new future,” said Foundation President Leigh Anne Bentley. “Especially after a pandemic year, we are proud to support educators as they navigate through the upcoming school year.”

Pre-K centers, K-12 schools, technical schools, colleges and universities can all apply by creating a video showing their idea, vision or project, according to the foundation.

“Each year, we are amazed by the creativity of the video submissions we receive,” Bentley said. “We want to continue to Give Forward by putting resources in the hands of those that make such a big impact on our students.”

The deadline to submit a video is Sept. 13, with social media voting taking place from Sept. 20 through Sept. 24.

The foundation says winners will announced on Oct. 1.

The foundation says you can learn more and apply on their website.

To stay up-to-date on news from across West Tennessee, download the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.