VIDEO: TSA prohibited items

(CBS Newspath) — Around two million passengers are being screened every day at TSA checkpoints, and there’s a growing number of people trying to bring items through security that are banned.

That is part of the reason why summer travelers are often running into longer airport security lines at airports, including Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) . “It slows you down at the checkpoint, a bag check is gonna take two minutes, three minutes,” says Lisa Farbstein, a TSA spokesperson.

Across the country, officers are finding more full-size bottles of water, alcohol, and beauty products. “If you want to bring liquid, gels, and aerosols in on a carry-on bag it needs to be in one quart size bag, one bag person, and the limit on the size is 3.4 ounces,” Farbstein says.

Dangerous items are also being stopped, including butane lighters and thousands of pepper spray canisters. The TSA says ammunition is also regularly being confiscated and a growing number of guns are being found. At the current pace, the TSA expects it will seize about 5,600 firearms by the end of the year, easily breaking the record of 4,400 stopped in 2019.

Travelers can search TSA.gov or the MyTSA app to see if an item can go in your carry on, checked bag, either or neither. Packing the right way helps ensure passengers get to their flights on time.

(What can I bring?: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring/all )

The TSA says it is allowing passengers to bring one 12 ounce bottle of hand sanitizer in a carry-on bag until further notice, but the item will be checked by a TSA agent.

For more Web Exclusives, click here.