Dangerous Heat Continues

Weather Update: Wednesday, August 11 —

Heat and humidity will continue to dominate the headlines today. Temps this morning started off again in the middle 70s. This is actually what makes heatwaves dangerous. When the low temperature never drops below ~75°F. The body is unable to recover from the previous afternoon. Multiple days of this put enormous strain on you. The result are the heat related illness. This is why we really push drinking water and refraining from being outdoors for long amounts of time. There is only a slight, likely less than 10% chance of an isolated shower or storm getting through the otherwise strongly capped and very warm lower troposphere.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

