Heat Continues Thursday, Cold Front Coming Friday, Storms Possible, Cooler Next Week

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for August 11th:

The heat advisory remains in effect until Thursday 8 PM for all of West Tennessee. Cooler weather is coming Friday as a cold front will pass through and some showers and storm activity is expected. Severe weather cannot be ruled out so be sure to stay weather aware. Cooler and drier weather will move in behind the front but some showers could also return next week from the Tropical System Fred depending how far north Fred makes it before turning to the east. We will have the latest details and your full weather forecast right here.

HEAT ADVISORY:

A heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service in Memphis for portions of West Tennessee through Thursday evening and could be extended through Friday for many of us. Heat indices will range between 105-110° at times for the remainder of the week. According to the NWS, you should:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight and rain showers are not expected. A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out but I wouldn’t count on seeing much. It is going to remain warm and humid with overnight lows falling into the mid 70s. Winds will stay light out of the southwest.

THURSDAY:

The heat will continue to stay high as southerly flow will continue to dominate our weather. This will allow temperatures to continue to rise as high as the mid 90s with a heat index over 100° due to the humid air mass that will be lingering across West Tennessee. Morning lows will only drop into the mid 70s again. Pop ups shower chances sit around 10%-20%, so significant rainfall or severe weather is not expected, but someone will likely get rained on in West Tennessee in the afternoon hours.

FRIDAY:

A cold front is expected to move through West Tennessee towards the end of the week and into the first part of the weekend. The timing of the front could change but right now it looks to pass through late Friday and will bring some gusty thunderstorms with it. Highs will stay in the 90s until the front passes by and then highs are expected to fall back into the 80s. The winds will stay out of the southwest as well until the front passes and then expect the humidity to decrease and the winds to shift to the north.

THE WEEKEND:

Behind the cold front, temperatures are expected to cool down some for the weekend. Highs will fall into the 80s behind the cold front and morning lows will dip back into the 60s. Some shower and storm chances are expected to linger into the day on Saturday depending on the timing of the cold front. Sunny skies and less humid weather is expected on Sunday with the winds forecast to come out of the north as the cold front moves away from us and high pressure moves back in.

TROPICAL STORM FRED:

Fred is forecast to move toward Hispaniola tonight. and continuing to the west and moving through Cuba on Friday before beginning a turn to the north moving into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.

Most forecast models are showing the storm moving into the Gulf of Mexico and if it does, we will be needing to keep a closer eye on it in the Storm Team Weather Center and look for possible impacts to our forecast here in West Tennessee. Some of the long term models are showing some rain showers moving in late Monday and sticking around for Tuesday and possibly early Wednesday as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13