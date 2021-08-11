JMCSS superintendent shares statement on mask mandates

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Superintendent Dr. Marlon King released a statement regarding mask mandates on Wednesday.

In the statement, King says the county’s issues are not unique:

“Our current conditions are not unique to Madison as school leaders throughout the state are impacted by guidance and mandates from the CDC, government, and local health departments.”

King goes on to say that they have worked to stop the spread in Madison County:

“Currently, we have two-thirds of our schools under designated mask mandatory protocol of our Tiered System, which leaves us with nine schools as bright spots that allow us to learn best health practices.”

King says they have received input from the community, and are looking at schools system around the nation for guidance:

“As aforementioned, we are receiving multiple messages coming from all directions, and we are studying what our neighbors are doing in Tennessee and around the nation. We cannot change the course that we started, and that is engaging our community on what is best for the Jackson-Madison County School System.”

To read the full statement, click here.