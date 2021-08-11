Mugshots : Madison County : 08/10/21 – 08/11/21 August 11, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/10Williamson, Rebecca Williamson, Rebecca: Theft of property between $1,000 and $9,999, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Childress, Quentin Childress, Quentin: Simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Chism, Tylan Chism, Tylan: Burglary of motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Clark, Gregory Clark, Gregory: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Goff, Bobby Goff, Bobby: Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Greer, Virginia Greer, Virginia: Criminal impersonation, disorderly conduct, obstructing/hindering an investigation, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Mcinturff, Shaun Mcinturff, Shaun: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Merriweather, Deandre Merriweather, Deandre: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Thompson, Terry Thompson, Terry: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Wells, Clarence Wells, Clarence: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/10/21 and 7 a.m. on 08/11/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter