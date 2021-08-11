Mugshots : Madison County : 08/10/21 – 08/11/21

1/10 Williamson, Rebecca Williamson, Rebecca: Theft of property between $1,000 and $9,999, vandalism

2/10 Childress, Quentin Childress, Quentin: Simple possession/casual exchange

3/10 Chism, Tylan Chism, Tylan: Burglary of motor vehicle

4/10 Clark, Gregory Clark, Gregory: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/10 Goff, Bobby Goff, Bobby: Possession of methamphetamine



6/10 Greer, Virginia Greer, Virginia: Criminal impersonation, disorderly conduct, obstructing/hindering an investigation, resisting stop/arrest

7/10 Mcinturff, Shaun Mcinturff, Shaun: Driving under the influence

8/10 Merriweather, Deandre Merriweather, Deandre: Violation of probation

9/10 Thompson, Terry Thompson, Terry: Violation of probation

10/10 Wells, Clarence Wells, Clarence: Simple domestic assault





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/10/21 and 7 a.m. on 08/11/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.