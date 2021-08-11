Samsung slashes prices in bid to boost foldable phone sales

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Samsung is hoping cheaper but more durable versions of its foldable phones will broaden the appeal of a high-concept design that’s so far fizzled with consumers.

The electronics giant on Wednesday launched its effort to turn things around with the unveiling of two products designed to function as both a phone and a tablet when unfolded outward on a hinge.

The larger Galaxy Fold3 will sell for 10% less than last year’s model at $1,800 while the Galaxy Flip3 will sell for more than 25% less at $1,000.

But at least analyst believes those prices are still too high to boost the lackluster sales of the foldable devices.

