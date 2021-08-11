Suspect in custody following barricade at north Jackson home

JACKSON,Tenn. — Jackson police responded to a barricade situation around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on North Highland Avenue, after receiving a call about a domestic situation at a local business.

Before the police arrived to the business, the suspect left and went to a nearby home, according to police.

“We had information he was inside the residence, along with a three-year-old child that was not his child. It was a child of the domestic violence victim,” said Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser.

Chief Wiser says after police arrived at the house, the suspect did not want to come out.

“The situation turned into a barricade, he wouldn’t come out so we had our negotiators and tactical officers on scene,” said Chief Wiser.

Wiser says they wanted to make sure the suspect did not hurt anyone.

“Negotiators managed for him to release the child. The child was unharmed, and negotiations continued, and he later gave up himself,” Chief Wiser said.

Police are not sure why the suspect barricaded himself, but they did find more information on the suspect after he was in custody.

“He’s also a suspect in another criminal investigation that we’re conducting. Officers are on the scene, along with the criminal investigation division and they’re currently doing a search warrant,” said Chief Wiser.

Wiser says the police officers on the scene were able to get everyone out safely.

“Nobody was harmed, the child wasn’t harmed and the suspect is in custody,” Chief Wiser said.

Jackson police were not able to release the identity of the suspect, but Chief Wiser did tell us the suspect was born in 1993.

We’ll have more updates as they become available.