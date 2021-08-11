TBI investigates Nashville police killing of man with knife

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is probing a fatal shooting by police in Nashville, where officers said a man charged at them with a knife.

The TBI tweeted that its agents were at the scene.

No officers were injured in the confrontation, which happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

A Nashville police spokesman said an officer approached a parked SUV and called for backup after seeing the man inside with a knife.

Multiple officers began interacting with the man, and officers said they fired when he charged at them with the knife.

He was pronounced dead and police have not released his identity.

