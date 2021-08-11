The Sound of Jackson | Season 2 Ep. 6 | Makayla Collins

Jackson native and MTSU student Makayla Collins describes her music as “power pop.”

No stranger to a stage, Collins began performing in her early teens and says the Jackson music scene has been welcoming and supportive.

She tells the story of her experience singing with an American Idol winner, describes her goals as a musician, and more.

We met with her at The Ned in downtown Jackson where she performs her original song, “Make It Hurt So Bad.”

To catch up on all episodes of The Sound of Jackson, click here.