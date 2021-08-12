Cold Front is Coming Friday, Rain & Storms Likely, Less Humid Next Week!

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for August 12th:

The heat advisory will expire today at 8 PM but Friday will start out hot as well. As the cold front passes late Friday the winds will change from the south to the north and cooler and drier air will move in. Rain showers and gusty storms are also possible Friday in the afternoon and evening hours, so be sure to stay weather aware. We will have more on the incoming cold front and the latest on Tropical Depression Fred coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will become partly cloudy tonight, but rain showers are still not expected. A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out but I wouldn’t count on seeing much. It is going to remain warm and humid with overnight lows falling into the mid 70s. Winds will be calm most of the night after the sun goes down.

FRIDAY:

A cold front is expected to move through West Tennessee towards the end of the week and into the first part of the weekend. The timing of the front could change but right now it looks to pass through late Friday and will bring some gusty thunderstorms with it. Highs will stay in the 90s until the front passes by and then highs are expected to fall back into the 80s. The winds will stay out of the southwest as well until the front passes and then expect the humidity to decrease and the winds to shift to the north.

THE WEEKEND:

Behind the cold front, temperatures are expected to cool down some for the weekend. Highs will fall into the 80s behind the cold front and morning lows will dip back into the 60s. Some shower and storm chances are expected to linger into the day on Saturday depending on the timing of the cold front. Sunny skies and less humid weather is expected on Sunday with the winds forecast to come out of the north as the cold front moves away from us and high pressure moves back in.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION FRED:

Fred is forecast to move toward Cuba tonight. and continuing to the west and moving into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. Most forecast models are showing the storm moving into the Gulf of Mexico and if it does, we will be needing to keep a closer eye on it in the Storm Team Weather Center and look for possible impacts to our forecast here in West Tennessee. Some of the long term models are showing some rain showers moving in late Monday and sticking around for Tuesday and possibly early Wednesday as well.

NEXT WEEK:

Early next week’s weather will depend on the location and strength of Tropical System Fred. The further to the west Fred makes landfall on Monday, the better chance will we have to see some rain activity and an increase in winds from Fred. If Fred stays far to the east, we might just see some clouds from some out the outer bands of the system and not see any rain at all. Highs next week are expected to linger around the upper 80s and the humidity will be lower for the first half of the week. Southerly winds, heat and humidity could start to return by the end of the work week. Each day showers are possible, but the severe weather and significant storm threat appear to be quite low all week long.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13