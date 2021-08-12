Evening Production Assistant – Charlotte, NC
Evening Production Assistant
This position requires previous experience working in the production department at a television station. Schedule flexibility is required subject to the needs of WCCB as determined by management. Excellent work ethic and communication skills are a must.
Primary Duties Include, but are not limited to:
Graphics, Studio camera operation, Teleprompter operation, Floor managing, Studio support and maintenance. Continual proficiency in a minimum of two of the above mentioned duties are required sufficient to meet the daily operational needs of WCCB.
Secondary Duties may include, but are not limited to:
Audio, News and creative services field support, Contest support for Promotions / Marketing, or any other assigned duties as deemed necessary by management to meet the operational needs of WCCB.
Interested Applicants should send or email their resume to:
Holly Hamrick / Production Supervisor
hhamrick@wccbcharlotte.com
WCCB Charlotte
One Television Place
Charlotte, NC 28205
EOE