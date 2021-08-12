McKenzie native headed for Tokyo Paralympics gets surprise send-off

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — McKenzie native Kirsten Sass has been competing in triathlons for over 20 years. Thursday, she reached a dream she never expected and left to compete in the Tokyo Paralympics.

To show their support, people gathered in Carroll County for a surprise send-off.

Sass will be representing the U.S.A. as a Paralympic guide for Amy Dixon of San Diego, who is legally blind.

“I met her in Japan, and we hit it off and I said hey, you know it’s something I’m really passionate about,” Sass said. “I love doing it as a way to give back, and I said ‘You know if you need me, I’m happy to race with you,’ and we’ve been racing together ever since.”

After training together for the past four years, they are returning to Japan and will swim 750 meters, bike 20 kilometers and run five kilometers.

“There is nothing like crossing that finish line with her and seeing what she’s able to do, and all those para-triathletes are absolutely incredible. The obstacles, they overcome the challenges they face day to day, it takes away any excuses I ever have and I always find it such an inspiring thing to be around,” Sass said.

Many of the supporting signs had the letters K.M.F. — a special message between Sass and her late father.

“My father is the one who got me started doing triathlons, and one time we were doing a race, and there was a guy running in front of him that had K.M.F. on the back of his shirt,” Sass said. “After the race, he kept his eye on him and went and caught him and said, ‘What does K.M.F. stand for?’ And he said it stands for ‘keep moving forward.'”

Her father remains the greatest influence on her triathlon journey.

“If you can just keep moving forward, even if it’s just putting one foot in front of the other, you’re gonna make it to your destination,” Sass said. “So that’s become a family motto and kind of a theme for us through the years, is just to keep moving forward.”

Sass and Dixon will compete on August 27.

