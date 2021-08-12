Mugshots : Madison County : 08/11/21 – 08/12/21 August 12, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12Jeffery Bratton Jeffery Bratton: Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Christian Croswait Christian Croswait: Cruelty to animals, disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Dejavon Harris Dejavon Harris: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Jamie Pruitt Jamie Pruitt: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Jarajia Boatman Jarajia Boatman: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Kajazmine King Kajazmine King: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Laquita Taylor Laquita Taylor: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Lavar Richardson Lavar Richardson: Aggravated assault, driving while unlicensed, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Marcus Clark Marcus Clark: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Micah Ware Micah Ware: Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Robert Hollis Robert Hollis: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Terrance Bogan Terrance Bogan: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/11/21 and 7 a.m. on 08/12/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter