Mugshots : Madison County : 08/11/21 – 08/12/21

1/12 Jeffery Bratton Jeffery Bratton: Failure to appear, violation of probation

2/12 Christian Croswait Christian Croswait: Cruelty to animals, disorderly conduct

3/12 Dejavon Harris Dejavon Harris: Violation of probation

4/12 Jamie Pruitt Jamie Pruitt: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

5/12 Jarajia Boatman Jarajia Boatman: Simple domestic assault



6/12 Kajazmine King Kajazmine King: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/12 Laquita Taylor Laquita Taylor: Shoplifting/theft of property

8/12 Lavar Richardson Lavar Richardson: Aggravated assault, driving while unlicensed, leaving the scene of an accident

9/12 Marcus Clark Marcus Clark: Simple domestic assault

10/12 Micah Ware Micah Ware: Aggravated burglary



11/12 Robert Hollis Robert Hollis: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles

12/12 Terrance Bogan Terrance Bogan: Simple domestic assault

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/11/21 and 7 a.m. on 08/12/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.