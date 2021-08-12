One More Warm Day But Cooler Weather is Coming Soon!

Weather Update – Thursday, August 12 – 6:45 AM

TODAY:

Expect another warm day today with another heat advisory in affect. We are expecting highs in the mid 90’s with “feel’s like” temperatures around 105°-110° this afternoon. Winds should remain fairly low coming from the southwest which should filter in a little more humidity today. With the heat advisory in affect until 8PM this evening, make sure to limit your time outdoors. If that isn’t possible, make sure to stay hydrated, take breaks, and try to stay cool. We’ll quickly warm up today but cool off this evening into the mid 70’s. We could see a few more clouds move in over the evening as the atmosphere prepares for showers tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW:

The chance of rain is returning tomorrow morning as a cold front approaches West Tennessee. The cluster of storms should hit a pocket of dry air which disrupt the organization of the system. This should leave behind some light and scattered showers over the day on Friday. We could see a few moderate to heavier pockets of rain over the course of the day. Only around a quarter to a half inch of rain is expected by Sunday evening.

THIS WEEKEND:

As we prepare for the weekend, we should be looking a little cooler. A few scattered showers could continue on Saturday. The greatest chance of showers is for those along the southern border of the region. Otherwise, we should be seeing mostly to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80’s after that cold front passes early Saturday morning. Similar conditions remain Sunday without the chance of rain. We could see cloudy cover really increase Sunday evening as we prepare for next week.

NEXT WEEK:

Starting off the week, we should see some fairly cooler temperatures coming our way after the front passes. Partly cloudy skies are taking over the week but temperatures should remain in the lower to mid 80’s until about Thursday. On Thursday, they could be warming up into the upper 80’s with a little more sunshine returning. The chance of afternoon pop- up showers increases Tuesday through Thursday as well but no other main chances of rain should arrive.

TROPICS UPDATE:

We are still continuing to track Tropical Storm Fred and its path. As of the moment, it is expected to turn east past Knoxville. As long as it continues that current path, we should see no rain chances this week other than our scattered showers. If it does happen to shift west, we could see a few showers throughout the week. More accurate updates will be available as the system more closely approaches the gulf.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

