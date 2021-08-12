Tennessee House Republicans seek to limit local COVID-19 powers

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — All 73 Tennessee House Republicans are signaling support for a special session to limit the authority of local officials to make rules aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

That would include mask mandates, which have been implemented by a handful of school districts.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton sent a letter to Republican Gov. Bill Lee in support of a special session. The governor’s spokesperson said his team is reviewing it.

The letter came a day after school officials in Williamson County south of Nashville voted to implement a temporary mask mandate in elementary schools.

Local reports noted the nearly four-hour meeting saw frequent disruptions from those opposed to mask mandates.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more stories across the state, click here.

Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts