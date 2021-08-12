Tennessee House Republicans seek to limit local COVID-19 powers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — All 73 Tennessee House Republicans are signaling support for a special session to limit the authority of local officials to make rules aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

That would include mask mandates, which have been implemented by a handful of school districts.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton sent a letter to Republican Gov. Bill Lee in support of a special session. The governor’s spokesperson said his team is reviewing it.

The letter came a day after school officials in Williamson County south of Nashville voted to implement a temporary mask mandate in elementary schools.

Local reports noted the nearly four-hour meeting saw frequent disruptions from those opposed to mask mandates.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more stories across the state, click here.