Cooler Weather and Showers Returning Momentarily

Weather Update – Friday, August 13 – 6:45 AM

TODAY:

For the first time in many days, West Tennessee is no longer under a heat advisory. We are seeing a cool down today with highs only into the mid 80’s and heat index values in the 90’s. The clouds and showers moving in should help to fend off some of the heat for the day. A pocket of dry air has fended off some showers this morning but the main chance will return around 3-4 this afternoon for many. These showers could last overnight and into the weekend. Highs should peak out around 85 with lows dropping to 71 overnight.

TOMORROW:

As we prepare for the weekend, we should be looking a little cooler. Spare showers could continue into Saturday morning but remain scattered and light. The main chance of rain should be returning around 2-3 PM and making it’s way across the region along the passing cold front. Highs should reach into the upper 70’s to lower 80’s for the day. The cold front is expected to pass around sunset, dropping us into the upper 60’s for a low.

A few scattered showers could remain Sunday with some cooler temperatures and cloudy skies. Highs should reach into the mid 70’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s after the passing cold front. Cloudy skies and showers could be expected for most of the day Sunday and lasting into the beginning of the week.

NEXT WEEK:

Starting off the week, we should see some fairly cooler temperatures coming our way after the front passes. Partly cloudy skies are taking over the week but temperatures should remain in the lower to mid 80’s until about Wednesday. A warm front moving in Wednesday could warm up back into the upper 80’s and showers could return Thursday as well.

TROPICS UPDATE:

We are still continuing to track Depression Storm Fred and its path. It is expected to reach Tropical Storm Status this evening. Models are picking up the system moving though middle to east Tennessee. As long as it continues that current path, we should see no rain chances this week other than our scattered showers. If it does happen to shift west, we could see a few showers throughout the week. More accurate updates will be available as the system more closely approaches the gulf.

