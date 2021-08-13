Educator of the Week: Gregory Vinson

It’s time for this week’s Educator of the Week , brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Gregory Vinson is a behavior teacher at Trenton Elementary.

He says teaching is something that he has always been around. So the decision to take that career path was an easy one.

“I come from a field of educators, and I always thought education was a key in our society,” Vinson said.

Vinson has been a teacher and an administrator in his career. He says in his experience, building relationships with students is the best way to help them learn.

“Sometimes they have underlying issues that prohibit them from learning to the best of their ability. I believe in building relationships with kids to see how they can improve in the classroom,” Vinson said.

Vinson says when past students come back to visit, they thank him for building that relationship.

“‘I appreciate you taking the time out to talk to me about what was going on at home,’ or things that they were going through in their life. Just talking to them and spending time with them,” Vinson said.

He says his favorite thing about teaching is being a part of a student’s education.

“Engaging with the students. Just seeing them learn and preparing them for the future,” Vinson said.

