Mugshots : Madison County : 08/12/21 – 08/13/21 August 13, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12Bowen, Kevin Bowen, Kevin: Firearm used in dangerous felony 2/12Collier, Marcque Collier, Marcque: Violation of community corrections 3/12Conner, Carlene Conner, Carlene: Simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence 4/12Fuller, Sedarious Fuller, Sedarious: Violation of community corrections 5/12Gray, Kaylyn Gray, Kaylyn: Violation of probation 6/12Mcallister, Keidron Mcallister, Keidron: Simple domestic assault 7/12Newsom, Terrence Newsom, Terrence: Vandalism, theft of property between $1,000 and $9,999, aggravated domestic assault 8/12Roberson, Judon Roberson, Judon: Simple domestic assault, vandalism 9/12Robinson, Douglas Robinson, Douglas: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 10/12Smith, Bridget Smith, Bridget: Violation of probation 11/12Watkins, Treva Watkins, Treva: Failure to appear 12/12Wireman, Melissa Wireman, Melissa: Failure to appear The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/12/21 and 7 a.m. on 08/13/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.