Mugshots : Madison County : 08/12/21 – 08/13/21

1/12 Bowen, Kevin Bowen, Kevin: Firearm used in dangerous felony

2/12 Collier, Marcque Collier, Marcque: Violation of community corrections

3/12 Conner, Carlene Conner, Carlene: Simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence

4/12 Fuller, Sedarious Fuller, Sedarious: Violation of community corrections

5/12 Gray, Kaylyn Gray, Kaylyn: Violation of probation



6/12 Mcallister, Keidron Mcallister, Keidron: Simple domestic assault

7/12 Newsom, Terrence Newsom, Terrence: Vandalism, theft of property between $1,000 and $9,999, aggravated domestic assault

8/12 Roberson, Judon Roberson, Judon: Simple domestic assault, vandalism

9/12 Robinson, Douglas Robinson, Douglas: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/12 Smith, Bridget Smith, Bridget: Violation of probation



11/12 Watkins, Treva Watkins, Treva: Failure to appear

12/12 Wireman, Melissa Wireman, Melissa: Failure to appear

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/12/21 and 7 a.m. on 08/13/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.