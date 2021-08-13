Prosecutor recuses herself in probe of Tennessee shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The top prosecutor in the Tennessee county that includes Memphis has recused her office from an investigation into the fatal shooting of a man at a supermarket.
Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said Thursday she asked for a special prosecutor to be appointed to probe the killing of Alvin Motley at a Kroger gas station in Memphis.
Police said a security guard at the supermarket fatally shot Motley during an argument.
Weirich said an investigator in her office had an off-duty job with the security company involved in the case, and the investigator might be a witness in the prosecution.
The investigator is on unpaid leave.
To read more on this story, click here.
For more stories across the state, click here.