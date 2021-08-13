Trump endorses Tennessee Gov. Lee in 2022 reelection bid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in his 2022 reelection campaign.

“Re-electing Bill Lee means putting America first.” Thank you, President Trump! pic.twitter.com/UplxQ1GowZ — Bill Lee (@BillLeeTN) August 13, 2021

Lee tweeted out the endorsement Friday released by Trump’s political action committee.

The endorsement said Lee has led Tennessee through hard times “without compromising his Conservative Values.”

Trump said Lee supports law enforcement, strong borders, the Second Amendment, the military and veterans and has his “Complete and Total Endorsement.”

The Tennessean reports some conservatives in the state have criticized Lee recently, especially over COVID-19, but he remains popular statewide.

For more news from across the state, click here.