Woman rescued from flooded car in Bells

BELLS, Tenn. — A flood rescue has been caught on camera.

According to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was on her way to work on Roy Woods Road in Bells.

She thought she would be able to cross it, but her car started filling up with water. That’s when she called 911.

She was told to try to climb onto her roof until officials got there.

She was rescued from her car without any injuries.

