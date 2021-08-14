Additional information on RIFA and the Snack Backpack program

RIFA’s Snack Backpack program works to fill backpacks to feed local children in the community.

The program aims to collect food items to feed kids on the weekends, when school is not in session.

The program was started in 2005 with just one school participating and they served 25 kids.

The following items are collected and include:

Pop-Tarts

Ramen Noodles (chicken or beef)

Microwave Popcorn (individually wrapped)

Apple Sauce (with foil lids)

Oatmeal (single-serve packs)

Chicken Noodle Soup (with pop-tops)

Ravioli (single-serve with pop-tops)

Macaroni & Cheese (individual packets/bowls)

For more information on the program visit here or if you are interested in becoming a volunteer please visit the RIFA website here at http://www.rifajackson.org/volunteer/.

You can also find more information on RIFA of Jackson on their Facebook page here at https://www.facebook.com/rifajackson.