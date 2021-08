NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has declared next Wednesday “Charlie Daniels Day” in the state.

It’s a nod to Daniels’ Volunteer Jam concert that’s on Wednesday in Nashville.

Among those playing the concert are Ricky Skaggs, Alabama, Big and Rich, Travis Tritt and Gretchen Wilson. Daniels died last year.

