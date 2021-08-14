Community gather for annual Jerome Ellington all-star game

JACKSON, Tenn– Family and friends along with many in the community are coming together court side, to remember the life of a Jackson resident.

An all star basketball game was held this evening in memory of Jerome Ellington.

Ellington was tragically shot and killed in front of a Jackson bowling alley in 2009.

His mother says every year his family puts on this benefit event to keep his memory alive.

“My son was a person who believed in helping others and he would always try to go out his way to just do that and he would give his last,” said Norma Ellington, Jerome’s mother.

This basketball game also gives the opportunity for one high school student to be awarded a $500 scholarship.