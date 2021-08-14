Prosecutor: Fatal police shooting in Lenexa was justified

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe says officers in Lenexa were justified in their actions when they shot and killed a Tennessee man in May. Darren Dejuan Chandler, of Nashville, was shot and killed in late May during a shootout with police at a Lenexa hotel.

Officers responded to an Extended Stay America hotel after receiving reports of a domestic violence situation.

Howe said body camera video showed Chandler fired two rounds at officers when they opened the door to the motel room.

Chandler was shot as he advanced on the officers. No officers were injured.