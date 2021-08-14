Slightly Cooler Weather With Showers Possible This Week

Weather Update – Saturday, August 14 – 4:15 PM

TODAY:

As we prepare for the weekend, we should be looking a little cooler. For today, highs reached into the mid to upper 80’s. A few storms popped up this afternoon and should last into the evening. These storms could bring heavy rainfall and lots of lightning but no other severe threats. These should be popping up along the stationary frontal boundary and moving south. As this front moves a little further south, cooler temperatures should fall behind. lows should drop into the upper 60’s to lower 70’s this evening.

TOMORROW:

A few scattered showers and storms could remain Sunday. Scattered showers could appear over the day with a few storms possible in the afternoon. Cooler temperatures can be expected as the front passes. Cloudy skies should continue as well into the day. Highs should reach into the mid 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. Overnight, cloudy skies remain with a few showers possible into the morning.

NEXT WEEK:

Starting off the week, we should see some fairly cooler temperatures for a few day. Highs could remain in the lower to mid 80’s into Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies and showers are possible starting the week. The passing cold front will fight with some warm air advection over the week. This will create a stationary front that remains over the region for part of the week. The front will turn warm and move past the region mid week and temperatures warm back up into the upper 80’s. As of the moment, a few afternoon pop-up showers can be expected through the week. However, we are currently in part of the path to see a few remnants of Tropical Depression Fred later this week.

TROPICS UPDATE:

Tropical Depression Fred has been downgraded to a post-topical remnant due to lack of organization. However, there is a chance for it to reach back into Tropical Depression phase as it moves further into the gulf. However, right behind it Tropical Storm Grace has appeared. It is currently still in the Atlantic, making its way towards the gulf. Tropical Storm Grace is expected to reach the gulf around Wednesday to Thursday. Afterwards, we will be able to more accurately pick up its path and intensity before it possibly makes landfall.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com