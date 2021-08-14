Storms Return In The Afternoon

Saturday Forecast Update for August 14th:

Highs should reach the mid 80s both weekend days but isolated showers and weak storms could pop up for some of us still. Tropical Depression Fred is also expected to bring rain to West Tennessee next week. Catch your full weekend hour by hour forecast breakdown and the latest forecast path for Fred coming up right here.

THE WEEKEND:

Behind the cold front, temperatures are expected to cool down some for the weekend. Highs will fall into the mid 80s behind the cold front and morning lows will dip back into the upper 60s. Some shower and storm chances are expected to linger into the day on Saturday depending on the timing and location of the stalled out cold front, chances on Saturday sit around 40%. Partly cloudy skies and less humid weather is expected on Sunday with the winds forecast to come out of the north as the cold front moves away from us and high pressure moves back in. A few pop ups showers will be possible Sunday, with the greatest chances being late in the morning and then again after the sun goes down. Rain chances on Sunday are around 30% for West Tennessee.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION FRED:

The forecast models this week keep moving Fred further to the west each day. All forecast models are showing the storm moving into the Gulf of Mexico and as it does, we will be needing to keep a closer eye on it in the Storm Team Weather Center and look for possible impacts to our forecast here in West Tennessee. Some of the long term models are showing some rain showers moving in late Monday and sticking around for Tuesday and possibly early Wednesday as well.

NEXT WEEK:

Early next week’s weather will depend on the location and strength of Tropical System Fred. The further to the west Fred makes landfall on Monday, the better chance will we have to see some rain activity and an increase in winds from Fred. If Fred stays far to the east, we might just see some clouds from some out the outer bands of the system and not see any rain at all. Highs next week are expected to linger around the mid to upper 80s and the humidity will be lower for the first half of the week. Southerly winds, heat and humidity could start to return by the end of the middle of the work week due to Fred. Each day showers are possible, but the severe weather and significant storm threat appear to be quite low all week long.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

