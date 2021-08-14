Tennessee gov’s office debunks COVID misinformation as cases surge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee governor’s office is pushing back on COVID-19 vaccine misinformation that goes as far as claiming cows are being vaccinated to wittingly inoculate people when they eat meat.

In an email Thursday to lawmakers, a top deputy of Republican Gov. Bill Lee debunked “several conspiracy theories” from constituents about a recent executive order.

The email says some components that are being most frequently misinterpreted were included in previous executive orders during the pandemic.

The struggle to weed out conspiracies complicates efforts in a state with a bottom-10 vaccination rate that continues to see the virus surge.

For more stories from across the state, click here.