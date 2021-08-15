It’s National Relaxation Day!

Are you ready for some time to relax? Today is recognized as National Relaxation Day.

According to an interview from The Des Moines Register with Valerie Monson, the day’s founder Sean Moeller proclaimed the day in 1985 as a fourth-grader.

The interview stated that Sean felt people should not do anything of real value to celebrate the day.

Moeller also claimed that cleaning and real work cannot be considered as relaxation.

Many people tend to enjoy things such as reading or taking a stroll as a great way to de-stress.

Others may find that just sitting in front of the television and watching their favorite show is the perfect way to relax.

Depending on where you live, many may also consider a day at the beach or fishing as a way to unwind.

And don’t count out things like seeing a movie at the local theater, or some people even claim that window shopping helps them to feel more at ease.

So what are your favorite ways to relax? Consider taking some time today to celebrate this wonderful excuse to do whatever makes you feel at peace!