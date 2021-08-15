Sen. Blackburn addresses Afghanistan events

Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee recently issued a news release commenting on the events in Afghanistan.

Senator Blackburn released the following statement regarding the situation.

“The rapid destruction of legitimate governance in Afghanistan could have been avoided,” said Senator Marsha Blackburn. “In a matter of weeks, the Taliban has unraveled twenty years of progress made by American service-members. Biden’s precipitous withdrawal of U.S. troops has jeopardized our national security and pushed millions of Afghan women, children, and those who worked as U.S. military interpreters directly into harm’s way. This is an utter disaster.”