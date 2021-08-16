JSCC Medical Coding program offers quick entry into healthcare field

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College is offering a two-semester certificate program for Medical Coding.

An important part of any medical facility, medical coders aid in financial reimbursement as well as quality care of patients.

The certificate program, which combines classroom and lab work, is designed to be completed in two semesters. Students signing up in the fall may be ready for employment by the spring.

Chrystal Taylor, MALS, RN, and Assistant Professor and Program Coordinator for Health Sciences, says certified medial coders with experience earn on average $36,000 to $47,000 a year in West Tennessee.

“The best candidates for a medical coding career are reliable, responsible, dependable, have attention to detail and are willing to always learn new things,” Taylor said.

Students still have time to register for fall classes, which can be done through the college’s Admissions Office. Click here for more information.

For more information on the Medical Coding program, contact Chrystal Taylor at ctaylor21@jscc.edu.

Jackson State’s Fall 2021 semester begins August 23.

